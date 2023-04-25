- Zomato and Zypp Electric have partnered to deploy 100,000 e-scooters for last-mile delivery by 2024.
- Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country.
Zomato partners with Zypp Electric to deploy 100,000 e-scooters for last-mile delivery by 2024
- Zomato and Zypp Electric have partnered to deploy 100,000 e-scooters for last-mile delivery by 2024.
- Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country.