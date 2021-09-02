Zomato shuts down two more subsidiaries in Singapore, UK
Gurugram headquartered food technology company Zomato informed the market regulators that it will close down its subsidiaries Zomato Media Private Limited headquartered in Singapore and Zomato UK Limited located in the United Kingdom.
The net contribution of both subsidiaries to the company’s turnover is zero, said the documents filed by Zomato.
Earlier this month, the company announced that it will also wind down its US subsidiary, Zomato US LLC. The company also sold NexTable, a US based restaurant booking platform for Rs 74.24 lakh.