- Brokerage JM Financial predicts muted growth in Zomato’s food delivery business in the 2023-2027 period.
- However, their quick commerce business Blinkit could add long-term value due to its low penetration.
Zomato’s Food Delivery Growth Forecast Slashed by 4%; Blinkit Could Add Long-Term Value
[Via]