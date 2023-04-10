Zomato’s Food Delivery Growth Forecast Slashed by 4%; Blinkit Could Add Long-Term Value

  • Brokerage JM Financial predicts muted growth in Zomato’s food delivery business in the 2023-2027 period.
  • However, their quick commerce business Blinkit could add long-term value due to its low penetration.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]