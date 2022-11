Zomato’s consolidated net loss decreased to Rs 251 crore for the September quarter, against Rs 430 crore in net loss in the same quarter last year.

The revenue went up to Rs 1,661 crore against Rs 1,024 crore in the year-ago period, a significant 62.2 per cent jump. This is the first quarter where Zomato has crossed the billion-dollar annualised revenue mark (at $1.05B)