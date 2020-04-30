Zoom doesn’t have 300 million daily users, but participants

“We are humbled and proud to help over 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic. In a blog post on April 22, we unintentionally referred to these participants as “users” and “people.” When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to “participants.” This was a genuine oversight on our part.” corrects Zoom in a blogpost.

That is, if you are attending 5 zoom meetings daily – Zoom was calculating it was 1 DAU (making the numbers look misleadingly bigger), while now it is going to be 5.

Zoom is facing serious competition from Microsoft, Facebook and now Google Meet (which now has ~100 million daily participants).