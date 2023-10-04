Zoom introduces AI-powered workspace ‘Zoom Docs’ to rival Google Docs

- Zoom is launching ‘Zoom Docs’, an AI-powered workspace, to compete with Google and Microsoft, offering users the ability to draft, edit, summarize, and include meeting discussions.
- The new feature, set to be available in spring 2024, will integrate with the meetings feature and include options for tables, charts, and images.
- Despite the competition, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan does not expect Zoom Docs to replace other note-taking applications, but rather provide an alternative to switching between tabs during meetings.