Zoom Introduces Built-in AI Companion for Paid Users; Ensures Privacy

- Zoom Video Communications announced the inclusion of the company’s generative AI digital assistant, Zoom AI Companion, at no extra charge with paid Zoom accounts.
- Zoom AI Companion aims to enhance productivity, skills, and team effectiveness across Zoom’s entire platform, incorporating features such as meeting summaries and real-time digital assistant capabilities.
- Maintaining a strong emphasis on customer data privacy, Zoom does not use customer content for training AI models, with AI Companion turned off by default and under the full control of account owners and admins.