Zoom meetings may be affecting self-image; Demand for plastic surgery growing

This Covid induced pandemic has given cause for virtual meetings and this in turn has led to a rise in the number of people wanting plastic surgery. A new study has revealed that demand of plastic surgery has grown significantly due to something called “Zoom Dysmorphia”.

Authors of this study have revealed that quite a few patients are citing their appearance on Zoom as a reason for them to seek plastic surgery. The report has also revealed that acne and wrinkles are among the primary reasons for patients to seek medical help.