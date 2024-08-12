Zuck on Building Good Things vs. Awesome Things, Open-Source AI, and Personal Growth
Good things are valuable, Awesome things are those that are inherently inspiring: Zuck
How did Mark Zuckerberg turn Facebook into Meta? Why does he think open source is the future of AI? And how has he maintained a Minus One mindset at his founder-led company? SPC Partners (and early Facebook employees) Ruchi Sanghvi and Aditya Agarwal interviewed Mark at SPC-SF to get the candid answers.
In this insightful conversation with South Park Commons team, Mark Zuckerberg shares valuable insights on building innovative products, the importance of open-source AI, and maintaining a founder's mindset throughout a company's growth.
Big ideas from the conversation
Building Good Things vs. Awesome Things
Zuckerberg emphasized that there's a difference between doing good things and doing awesome things. He sees these as two different, almost orthogonal directions:
- Good things are valuable and important, but they may not necessarily inspire or excite people in the same way.
- Awesome things are those that are inherently inspiring, groundbreaking, or create experiences that people haven't had before.
"There's a difference between doing good things and doing awesome things and it's like a difference in inspiration and good is good too.
You can be awesome and not good there are kind of two different almost orthogonal directions."