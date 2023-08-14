Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Musk, cites lack of seriousness

News

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg cancels potential public fight with Elon Musk, blaming Musk’s evasiveness.
  • Zuckerberg announces on Threads that he will focus on competitors who take the sport seriously.
  • Despite the cancellation, speculation continues on the possibility of Musk committing to the event.

