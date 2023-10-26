Zuckerberg optimistic about Threads reaching 1 billion users in coming years

  • Meta’s text-based social network Threads has less than 100 million monthly users three months post-launch, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg is optimistic about its growth trajectory.
  • Despite the lack of daily active user numbers, Threads has introduced features like post search, a web version, an edit button, and easy account switching to boost engagement.
  • While Threads is not yet available in the EU, the company is working on features like trending posts and separate account deletion from Instagram, aiming to make it a platform that empowers creators.
