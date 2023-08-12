- Meta CEO Zuckerberg states the venue and date for a potential cage fight with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk are not yet finalized.
- Musk claims the fight, to be managed by their foundations and not the UFC, will occur in Rome, live-streamed on Meta.
- Both CEOs, Zuckerberg a amateur MMA fighter and Musk a self-proclaimed street fighter, have been preparing, although the seriousness of the proposed fight is doubtful.
Zuckerberg Responds to Musk’s Rome Fight Venue Announcement
