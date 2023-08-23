10 lessons on bootstrapping a $200m business | Patrick Campbell (ProfitWell) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – lessons on bootstrapping a $200m business: Patrick Campbell (ProfitWell)

Patrick Campbell is the founder and CEO of ProfitWell, which he bootstrapped and sold for over $200 million. In this special episode, we explore 10 big ideas from Patrick, including tips for hiring employees who align with your company values, creating winning pricing and retention strategies, determining the right time to raise money, and more.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to scale your SaaS business, this must-listen episode offers practical and actionable advice that will help you avoid missteps and think differently.