Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – lessons on bootstrapping a $200m business: Patrick Campbell (ProfitWell)
Patrick Campbell is the founder and CEO of ProfitWell, which he bootstrapped and sold for over $200 million. In this special episode, we explore 10 big ideas from Patrick, including tips for hiring employees who align with your company values, creating winning pricing and retention strategies, determining the right time to raise money, and more.
Whether you’re just starting out or looking to scale your SaaS business, this must-listen episode offers practical and actionable advice that will help you avoid missteps and think differently.
Clear values
Clear values and priorities, supported by hiring and communication processes, can create a more productive and successful workplace by fostering long-term thinking and constructive conflict resolution.
Before deciding whether to bootstrap or seek funding, understand your company’s goals and needs. Building a cash-flowing business without external investment may be a better fit for some ideas than chasing billion-dollar revenues through funding.
Bootstrapping
Bootstrapping in the early stages can help maintain equity and increase the chances of successful funding. Setting revenue goals and understanding market potential are crucial. Focusing on revenue per customer and implementing pricing strategies can increase profit margins.
Startups should focus on finding the right pricing metric to ensure customers pay based on their value and consumption, avoiding overpaying for unnecessary features. Regular pricing exercises every three months can lead to success and growth.
ProfitWell is a product that helps subscription businesses grow their revenue by providing them with pricing, retention, and analytics tools.
Decreasing churn
Addressing tactical retention, such as payment failures and cancellation flows, can decrease churn by 25-40%. Asking departing customers multiple-choice questions about why they’re leaving and what they liked about the product taps into the nostalgia effect and can help save otherwise lost customers
First principles
By breaking down problems into their root causes and aligning solutions to each cause, the problem-cause-solution model unlocks the power of first-principle thinking, ensuring comprehensive and actionable results for big, medium, and small challenges.
Customer research
Conducting customer research and developing buyer personas can lead to better NPS, efficiency in the funnel, growth, and retention rates. Continuous implementation is crucial to understanding customer perception and justifying pricing.
To build a successful business, companies should prioritize customer research and set achievable goals, such as having 10 non-sales customer conversations a month or sending out a survey to truly understand the market and customer sentiment.
Understanding competition
Understanding your competitors is crucial for remaining competitive and effectively meeting customer needs in a crowded market. Through methods such as white label surveys and competitor marketing pages, businesses can gain valuable competitive intel and establish a proactive approach.
Hiring veterans and industry diverse employees can bring unique perspectives and expertise. Local strategies and basic humanity should not be overlooked in the age of the internet. Investing in the intelligence community may also prevent conflicts from escalating into war.
Meet in person
Studies show meeting prospects in person can lead to higher revenues, lower churn rates, and increased expansion revenue. It doesn’t have to be expensive; get creative with cheap breakfasts, lunches, or meetups. It’s an actionable strategy to boost sales even if your numbers are falling short.
By focusing on a pool of leads that are already aware of and engaged with your company and using a freemium model to build relationships and let them convert on their own timeline, businesses can find great success in the middle of the funnel.
The Importance of Focusing on Mission Over Pleasing Everyone When Building a Team
- When building a team, the biggest mistake is trying to please everyone instead of focusing on the mission and goal.
- The average tenure of a manager in tech is about 15.7 months, and the average time a report has had the same manager in corporate tech is only about 10.8 months.
- Therefore, it is important to focus on people operations as an integral part of the mission and set up the culture and team in a way that aligns with the goal instead of just hiring people and hoping they are happy.
- Defining values that have trade-offs is also crucial for a successful team.
- Remember that teamwork is everything, but most companies do not act according to this belief.
Know your goals and needs as a company
- Bootstrapping is a way to build businesses that focus on cash flow and lifestyle.
- Funding, on the other hand, is for companies aiming to create billion-dollar annual revenue.
- However, it’s important to know who you are as a company and what your goals are.
- It’s not always necessary to raise money and build a large company if your idea is not a good fit for funding.
- Instead, focus on building a great cash flowing business that can still be large without funding.
- Don’t get hooked on efficiency, and take a step back to assess whether raising money is truly necessary for your business goals.