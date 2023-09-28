Introduction Welcome to nextbigwhat, an application (“App”) owned and operated by Zakti Techmedia Pvt Ltd (“Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), located in Bangalore. By accessing and using our App, you agree to the following Terms & Conditions (“T&C”). If you do not agree with these terms, please refrain from using the App.
Registration and User Account a. To use certain features of the App, you may need to register and create an account. By registering, you agree to provide accurate and complete information and to keep this information updated. b. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your account password and for any activity linked to your account.
User Conducta. Users are prohibited from posting content that is offensive, defamatory, or harmful.b. Any form of data scraping, data mining, or any other unauthorized data collection methods are strictly prohibited.
Intellectual PropertyAll content and features on the App, including graphics, logos, and software, are the property of Zakti Techmedia Pvt Ltd and are protected by international copyright laws.
TerminationWe reserve the right to suspend or terminate user accounts that violate these T&C without notice.
Limitation of LiabilityThe App is provided “as is” without any warranties. Zakti Techmedia Pvt Ltd will not be liable for any direct, indirect, or incidental damages arising from the use or inability to use the App.
PrivacyYour use of the App is also governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found at [Privacy Policy Link].
Changes to T&CWe reserve the right to update these T&C at any time. Users are encouraged to review these terms regularly.
Governing LawThese T&C are governed by the laws of Bangalore. Any disputes arising from or in connection with the App shall be resolved in the competent courts of Bangalore.
ContactIf you have questions or concerns about these T&C, please contact us at [team@nextbigwhat.com].
