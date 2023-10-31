10 Lessons You Can Learn From a Nerd | Jordan Dinwiddie | TED #bigIdeas

10 Lessons You Can Learn From a Nerd | Jordan Dinwiddie | TED

10 Lessons You Can Learn From a Nerd | Jordan Dinwiddie | TED

Explore the celebratory world of fandoms with Jordan Dinwiddie in this insightful talk.

Jordan Dinwiddie shares 10 lessons she’s learned nerding out on all kinds of things and unpacks the joy, creativity and community that comes from being a fan. 

Understanding fans and fanatics

Defining fans as individuals wanting to rejoice and keep alive the stories they adore through various creative means.

In contrast, fanatics tend to take their devotion to an extreme, potentially crossing into toxicity.

Active participation in fandom

Celebrate fandom not merely as a process of passive consumption, but embrace it as active participation.

This might include activities like cosplay, writing fanfiction, or videogame creation to stay engaged with beloved worlds.

When you love what you love out loud, that is audacious. When you love what you love unapologetically, it is beautiful. – Jordan Dinwiddie

Inclusive nature of fans

Fans promote inclusivity, aiming to share their passion without imposition or quizzing others on their knowledge.

This is contrasted with fanatics who tend to create barriers and gatekeep newcomers who don’t fit their idealised fan image.

Fandom’s life lessons

Fandoms make for excellent teachers, imparting important life lessons.

The example of sports teams fandom demonstrates patience-building and enhanced respect for women in sports.

Harnessing the power of fandom could have impacts far beyond box office numbers.

Personal lessons from diverse fandoms

Reflect on ten personal lessons acquired from various fandoms.

These extend from leadership and representation (X-Men), the vastness of own world (Star Wars), body positivity (Wonder Woman), to writing one’s own narrative (Harry Potter fan fiction).

Fandom is a community of people that share a passion. – Jordan Dinwiddie

Fandoms as cultural educators

Fandoms can also serve as tools for cultural education and historical knowledge.

The example of being introduced to Black superheroes conveys a deeper understanding of one’s past, underscoring the educational possibilities inherent in fandoms.

Celebrating fandom

The act of unapologetically loving what you love is both audacious and beautiful.

Embrace your passions and fandoms, and engage freely with the stories you adore in unique and personal ways.

