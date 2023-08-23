124 Douglas Rushkoff: The Perils of Modern Media | Free Podcast Summary

How Modern Media Is Failing Its Mission | Douglas Rushkoff | The Knowledge Project

In this insightful episode, Douglas Rushkoff, a renowned media theorist and author, delves into the intricate relationship between modern technology and polarized extremism.

He discusses how technology influences our behaviors and how we reciprocate by shaping technology.

He also shares his thoughts on the best practices for social media, the growing distrust in news media, and his personal endeavor to break free from the habit of using email.