126 Nancy Sherman: Soldiers and Stoics | Free Podcast Summary

Lessons from Stoicism and The Military | Nancy Sherman | The Knowledge Project

In this enlightening episode, Nancy Sherman, an author and professor, delves into the profound intersection of Stoicism and military heroism.

She shares insights on how to harness control over emotions, Stoic decision-making techniques, building resilience, and the nuanced difference between honor and virtue.

The discussion also highlights the relevance and application of ancient Greek and Roman philosophies in contemporary times.