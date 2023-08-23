133 Andrew Huberman: The Science of Small Changes | Free Podcast Summary

The best way to get sunlight exposure

Wake up, go outside and get 5 – 20 minutes of bright light exposure. If you get up before sunlight, use bright artificial lights.

The aim is to get as much bright light during the day and as little as possible between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

This will have enormous physical and mental health benefits.

Bright light exposure through windows or windshields doesn’t work as they filter the light that activates your neutrons. Blue light is great for creating alertness and well-being throughout the day.