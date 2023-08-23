136 David Sinclair: Reversing the Aging Process | Free Podcast Summary

How to Not Die | David Sinclair | Knowledge Project 136
In this enlightening episode, Dr. David Sinclair, a leading biologist and genetics expert, delves into the science of aging and how to slow it down.
He discusses the significance of diet, exercise, a positive mindset, and sleep in promoting a longer, healthier life.
He also reveals the three supplements he takes daily and reassures listeners that it’s never too late to slow down the aging process.
Biological Age
Biological age can be measured through a panel of blood tests or through a DNA methylation clock.
This clock measures the ‘scratches’ on the DNA molecule that indicate gene activity.
People who follow a Mediterranean diet, exercise regularly, and avoid unhealthy habits like smoking and obesity tend to have a lower biological age.
Exercise and Longevity
Exercise is crucial in slowing down the aging process.
Three types of exercise are recommended for longevity: yoga or pilates for joint stretch, weight lifting to maintain muscle mass, and aerobic exercise to lose breath at least once a week.
Sleep and Aging
Sleep is important for longevity and lack of sleep can lead to premature aging and health issues like diabetes.
However, it might be possible to ‘hack’ your way around it.
Techniques such as meditation and a bed that reduces body temperature in the middle of the night can help achieve deeper sleep.
What we’ve done as a medical community is to look at the end stage of this process and we call these things diseases and try to treat them with drugs and you’re basically putting band-aids on the problem forgetting what got us to that point in the first place which is aging itself. – Dr. David Sinclair
NMN and Sleep-Wake Cycle
NMN, a NAD boosting molecule, plays a role in the sleep-wake cycle.
By taking NMN in the morning, it simulates the morning response, which gives the alertness and energy one would have had if they’d had more sleep.
It’s possible to hack the body clock using these chemicals, which activate sirtuins and control the clock.
Adversity and Longevity
Introducing stress to our bodies, such as through saunas or hot tubs, can contribute to longevity.
Evidence supports the benefits of heat stress and cold stress on the body.
Sleep Health
Getting less sleep can accelerate aging, and as we age, we tend to sleep less.
However, by taking NMN and modulating the body clock, it’s possible to counteract this cycle.
Supplements for Longevity
Sinclair takes three supplements daily – resveratrol, NMN, and metformin.
Resveratrol is a molecule found in red wine that activates sirtuins, NMN boosts NAD levels, and metformin is a diabetes drug that has been shown to extend lifespan in animals.
Positive Attitude and Longevity
Maintaining a positive attitude is crucial for longevity.
Sinclair believes that it’s possible to keep people younger for longer so that when you’re 80, you can actually be 60.
Never Too Late to Slow Aging
Sinclair reassures listeners that it’s never too late to slow down the aging process.
Even if you’ve lived a life of unhealthy habits, you can still make changes that will have a significant impact on your health and longevity.