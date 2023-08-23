136 David Sinclair: Reversing the Aging Process | Free Podcast Summary

How to Not Die | David Sinclair | Knowledge Project 136

In this enlightening episode, Dr. David Sinclair, a leading biologist and genetics expert, delves into the science of aging and how to slow it down.

He discusses the significance of diet, exercise, a positive mindset, and sleep in promoting a longer, healthier life.

He also reveals the three supplements he takes daily and reassures listeners that it’s never too late to slow down the aging process.