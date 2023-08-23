137 Justin Su’a: Peak Mental Performance | Free Podcast Summary

How to Achieve Peak Mental Performance | Justin Su’a | Knowledge Project 137
In this episode of The Knowledge Project, Justin Su’a, a renowned mental performance coach, shares his insights on how to improve mental performance.
Drawing from his extensive experience working with top athletes, Su’a discusses strategies for self-improvement, the importance of consistency, the power of self-awareness, and the role of a coach in facilitating change.
The Power of Questions in Coaching
Asking questions is a key part of the coaching process.
Questions guide individuals towards self-discovery, encouraging self-reflection and introspection.
This method leads to a deeper understanding of one’s own performance and potential.
The Role of Awareness in Behavior Change
Awareness is key to changing behaviors.
It’s difficult to change a system when you’re part of it, and therefore, it’s crucial to have an outside view or an awareness mechanism.
This enables individuals to notice patterns and make necessary changes.
The Role of a Mental Performance Coach
A mental performance coach’s role is not about being a motivational speaker or an inspirational speaker.
Instead, it involves rigorous processes and complexities.
The athletes don’t need motivation or inspiration; they need guidance and strategies to improve their mental performance.
Measuring the Effectiveness of a Coach
The effectiveness of a mental performance coach can be measured by how the athletes and coaches respond to them.
If they approach the coach and engage with them, it indicates that the coach is effective.
However, likability should not be mistaken for competence.
The environment is the invisible hand that shapes behavior. If you want to take a look at someone’s behavior, take a look at the system in which they function. – Justin Su’a
Quantifying Coaching Effectiveness
Quantifying the effectiveness of mental performance coaching is challenging.
One way to measure effectiveness is through surveys and measuring certain behaviors.
However, there is not always a direct correlation between the use of certain mental performance strategies and improved performance.
Consistency over intensity. Instead of trying to make huge overhauls in our lives, we should focus on implementing small changes consistently. – Justin Su’a
Helping Individuals See Their Blind Spots
A mental performance coach’s role is to help individuals see their blind spots.
It is difficult for individuals to understand a system that they are a part of, and a coach’s role is to help them see what they may be missing.
This can lead to significant improvements in performance.
The Influence of the Environment
The environment communicates with our subconscious and can significantly influence our behavior and performance.
The environment includes physical surroundings, the people we interact with, what we read, and organizational culture.
Each of these components can shape behavior and influence mental performance.
Fountains and Drains
People and concepts that influence our internal environment can be categorized as ‘fountains’ or ‘drains’.
Fountains are people or ideas that positively influence us, while drains are those that negatively impact us.
Focusing on the fountains and surrounding ourselves with positive influences can significantly improve our mental performance.