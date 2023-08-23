138 Luke Burgis: The Power of Mimetic Desire | Free Podcast Summary

The Power of Mimetic Desire | Luke Burgis | Knowledge Project 138

In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, entrepreneur and educator Luke Burgis delves into the concept of mimetic desire, a theory proposed by René Girard.

Burgis explores how our desires are often influenced by others and how understanding this can help us better align our desires with our true aspirations.

He shares his personal journey from a high-paying job in investment banking to starting his own company, highlighting the importance of introspection, self-awareness, and questioning societal norms.