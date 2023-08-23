142 Marshall Goldsmith: The Essentials Of Leadership | Free Podcast Summary

Lessons from a Life of Leadership | Marshall Goldsmith | Knowledge Project 142
Marshall Goldsmith, a globally recognized executive coach, shares his wealth of knowledge on leadership and personal development in this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast.
He delves into the art of effective leadership, the importance of self-awareness, and the power of adaptability, providing listeners with practical tools and strategies to enhance their leadership skills and personal growth.
You have to learn to quit being right all the time and quit being smart all the time and quit thinking this is a contest about how smart you are and how right you are and realize that I’m here to make a positive difference in the world and me being smart and me being right is probably no longer the way to do that. – Marshall Goldsmith
Feedback as a Tool for Improvement
Constructive feedback from colleagues can serve as a valuable tool for identifying strengths and areas for improvement.
Leaders should respond to feedback with an open mind, expressing gratitude and taking notes for future reference.
The Role of Follow-Up in Leadership
Regular follow-ups with colleagues to solicit feedback and ideas for improvement can significantly enhance leadership effectiveness.
This systematic process demonstrates a leader’s commitment to continuous improvement and fosters a culture of open communication.
Changing Perceptions Through Behavior
While changing behavior is important, it is not sufficient to change perceptions.
Leaders need to consistently demonstrate their changed behavior and communicate their progress to their colleagues to effectively change perceptions and reinforce their commitment to improvement.
Transitioning to Team Success
The transition from individual achievement to leading a team can be challenging.
Effective leadership requires a shift in mindset from individual success to team success, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and shared objectives.
The Pitfall of Winning Too Much
A strong desire to win, even in trivial matters, can lead to unnecessary conflicts and strained relationships.
Leaders should learn to pick their battles wisely and not insist on winning at all costs.
Avoiding the Trap of Over-Adding Value
Leaders should resist the urge to improve every idea presented to them as it can demotivate their team members.
Instead, they should learn to appreciate and support their team members’ ideas without always trying to add their own input.
The Impact of Suggestions
Suggestions made by leaders are often interpreted as orders by their team members, which can stifle creativity and initiative.
Leaders should be mindful of how they communicate their ideas and suggestions to foster a more open and innovative environment.
The Power of Pausing
Taking a moment to breathe before speaking can help leaders think more clearly and make better decisions.
This simple practice can help avoid unnecessary conflicts and improve relationships with team members.
Humility in Leadership
Humility is a key trait in effective leadership.
Leaders should focus on results rather than effort and understand that the amount of time spent with clients or team members does not necessarily correlate with their improvement.