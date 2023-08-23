145 Les Snead: Building a Super Bowl Champion | Free Podcast Summary

The Decisions That Made a Championship Team | Les Snead | Knowledge Project
In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Les Snead, the General Manager of the Los Angeles Rams, shares his insights on the strategies that led the Rams to become a Super Bowl Champion.
He discusses the importance of assessing character, drafting the right player, the complex nature of trading players, and the significance of being relentlessly curious.
The ‘Window of Contention’
The ‘window of contention’ is a period when a team is in a strong position to compete for the championship.
While the vision is to always be in this window, changes in the team, such as the retirement of a key player, can affect this.
The ‘Flywheel of a Team’
The ‘flywheel of a team’ changes depending on whether the team is in a window of contention or a phase of rebuilding.
During a window of contention, the focus is on building a team rather than just collecting talent.
The Importance of a Good Process
Having a good process and designing the calendar in an intentional manner is crucial.
Each day should be focused on getting to the mountaintop, but it’s important to acknowledge that the mountaintop will not be reached in a single day.
We probably do not win the Super Bowl if we do not trade for Von Miller. He brought the replica… his replica Super Bowl trophy and put it in our locker room… and he would hand write a message right of what we needed to do that day. – Les Snead
Building a Team vs. Collecting Talent
Building a team involves more than just collecting talent.
It’s about identifying and making necessary tweaks to the team model to improve performance, and considering how individuals will work together as a team.
The Impact of Systems in NFL Football
Different tactics and systems can significantly impact a team’s performance.
Identifying players who might excel in one system but are devalued in another can be a useful strategy.
The Success of a Coach Depends on the Team and System
A coach’s success can depend on the team and system they are working with, not just their individual skills and abilities.
The right fit within a team’s system can significantly enhance a player’s performance.
I was raised by football because they (the coaches) made an impression, an imprint on me… each coach, each person I’ve worked with, all the way to Tom Kaufman who’s won two Super Bowls, I do think they played a part in being the father that I didn’t have. – Les Snead
The Concept of ‘Hidden Production’
Hidden production refers to the impact a player has on the game that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.
This is a crucial factor to consider when assessing a player’s performance.
The Significance of Being Relentlessly Curious
Being relentlessly curious is crucial in the ever-changing landscape of the NFL.
Teams need to constantly adapt their strategies and player rosters to stay competitive.