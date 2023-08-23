159 Dr. Anna Lembke: Between Pleasure and Pain | Free Podcast Summary

A Practical Guide to Controlling Addiction & Dopamine | Dr. Anna Lembke | Knowledge Project 159

In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Dr. Anna Lembke, a renowned psychiatrist and professor at Stanford University, provides a comprehensive understanding of addiction.

She discusses the role of dopamine, the balance of pleasure and pain, and the impact of modern life on addictive behaviors.

She also shares insights into the treatment for addiction and the success of Alcoholics Anonymous.