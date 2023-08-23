159 Dr. Anna Lembke: Between Pleasure and Pain | Free Podcast Summary

A Practical Guide to Controlling Addiction & Dopamine | Dr. Anna Lembke | Knowledge Project 159
In this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Dr. Anna Lembke, a renowned psychiatrist and professor at Stanford University, provides a comprehensive understanding of addiction.
She discusses the role of dopamine, the balance of pleasure and pain, and the impact of modern life on addictive behaviors.
She also shares insights into the treatment for addiction and the success of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Approach to Addiction Treatment
Addiction treatment is a holistic process that addresses biological, psychological, and social aspects.
The first step is to restore baseline dopamine firing, usually achieved by 30 days of abstinence from the addictive substance.
Psychological interventions such as individual and group psychotherapy are also effective.
Modern Life’s Impact on Addiction
Modern life’s constant stimulation and pleasure hits, such as phone usage, caffeine consumption, and binge-watching, can contribute to stress and deviate from our neutral baseline position.
This constant deviation can lead to addictive behaviors.
Success of Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) has been successful in treating addiction due to its philosophy of surrendering to a higher power and sharing lived experiences.
Its independence, focus on sobriety, and provision of a sober social network contribute to its effectiveness.
Severe Pain’s Role in Addiction
Severe pain can trigger a significant dopamine release, similar to drugs, leading to compulsive drug-seeking behavior.
This highlights the complex relationship between physical pain and addiction.
Importance of ‘Radical Honesty’ in Treatment
Patients are encouraged to practice ‘radical honesty’ during treatment, which involves refraining from lying for 30 days.
This approach is based on the observation that patients who are truthful about everything tend to have the most robust recovery.
Pleasure and Pain are co-located in the brain, so the same parts of the brain that process pleasure also process pain, and they work like opposite sides of a balance. – Dr. Anna Lembke
Challenges of Abstinence
For some individuals with severe addiction, abstaining for 30 days can be extremely challenging.
In such cases, intensive outpatient programs or residential facilities are recommended.
These provide a controlled environment that helps patients regain control over their decision-making abilities.
Hormesis in Recovery
During recovery, patients are encouraged to engage in challenging activities based on the science of hormesis, which uses pain to reset reward pathways.
Activities such as exercise, cold water baths, mind-body work, prayer, and meditation can help restore the pleasure-pain balance.
Unique Stress of Poor People in Rich Nations
Poor individuals in rich nations face the stress of unemployment, poverty, and often racial discrimination, while also having access to potent, cheap forms of dopamine.
This combination creates a perfect storm of risk factors for addiction.
Primary Progressive Nature of Addiction
Addiction is a primary progressive disease.
Regular and large-scale use of addictive substances alters the brain, leading to the disease of addiction.
This disease persists even if the initial problem that led to substance use is resolved.