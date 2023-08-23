168 Adam Robinson: Positioning Yourself For Success | Free Podcast Summary

Position Yourself for Success | Adam Robinson | Knowledge Project Podcast

Chess master and investing expert Adam Robinson shares his wisdom on positioning for success, decision-making, learning, and trusting instincts in this episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast.

He explores the importance of processing information through the body, the concept of consciousness, the significance of practical information, and the role of positioning in decision-making.

He also delves into the potential uses of ChatGPT and investment strategies.