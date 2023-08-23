2 Dating Mistakes You Unknowingly Do & 5 Ways to Overcome Communication Blocks with Special Guests Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Rayna Greenberg & Ashley Hesseltine
Rayna and Ashley of the “Girls Gotta Eat” podcast. The podcast was launched in 2017 and has since become a popular destination for listeners who enjoy discussions about dating, relationships, sex, and women’s experiences in these areas.
The podcast is known for its humorous and relatable approach to these topics, as well as its frank and honest conversations. In addition to offering advice, the hosts also interview guests who are experts in various aspects of dating, relationships, and sex, such as therapists, sex educators, and relationship coaches.
A good date
A good date is determined by how much you laugh and the experiences you share. While dating can be unpredictable and things might not always work out, it’s important to prioritize safety and fun.
Whether you fall in love or things just don’t click, dating in different cities can be an enjoyable way to try new things with someone special.
Dating with dating apps: listen to your gut
Always listen to your gut feeling and pay attention to red flags before going on a date with someone from dating apps. While good banter is important, it’s essential to hear someone’s voice and observe their behavior before agreeing to meet.
Don’t ignore your intuition, and don’t hesitate to walk away from a date that doesn’t feel right.
Pictures don’t give the real picture
Despite the convenience of app dating, it’s hard to truly know someone from a few photos. Meeting people in person allows you to observe their energy and body language and get a better sense of who they really are.
To expand your social circle and increase your chances of finding meaningful connections, make an effort to engage with people face-to-face and explore new opportunities to meet new people.
A compatible partner
Finding a compatible partner is a personal process that requires a balance of input from those who know you best and clear communication of what you’re looking for.
It’s important to have people in your life who know you well and can make good matches, but it’s also important to remember that finding someone takes time and patience. The most important factors are feeling comfortable and supported in a relationship and being able to be yourself.
The limitations of app dating: why meeting people in real life is important
- App dating may not always work because it’s difficult to gauge a person’s energy or vibe through photos.
- Meeting people in real life allows you to see how they interact with the world—their posture, way of talking, and even smell.
- While online dating is practical sometimes, it’s beneficial to push oneself to be out in the world more often, make eye contact with people, ask questions, say yes to everything, and put oneself in situations to meet new people.
Look beyond surface-level qualities for meaningful relationships
- It’s important to be self-aware of what you bring to the table in a relationship, not just what you want from the other person.
- Surface-level qualities like hobbies and physical appearance are not the only important factors.
- Being a caring, loving, and independent person who can support and be supported by their partner is crucial.
- It’s also important to continuously work on being a better partner and have space in your life for a relationship.
- In today’s world, where success and financial stability are more common, it’s important to focus on deeper, meaningful connections in relationships.
Balancing career success and successful dating life
- Dating can become more difficult as you become more successful, especially for women.
- While some people may be intimidated by your success, shrinking your dating pool, it’s important to remember that compromising your success is not the answer.
- Be mindful of how you speak about your career and money, but don’t pretend it doesn’t exist.
- Your dating pool may shrink, but that doesn’t mean you should settle for someone who doesn’t enhance your life.
- While being in love is amazing, helping others and achieving your dream life can also be incredibly fulfilling.
The importance of building your self-worth before entering a relationship
- It’s important to work on your self-worth and build a fulfilling life for yourself before diving into a relationship.
- Many people make the mistake of entering a relationship out of a desperate need to fill a gap or feel valued, but that only leads to dependence and fear of being alone.
- It’s okay to enjoy validation and take things one date at a time, but having a supportive circle of friends, hobbies, and a fulfilling career can prevent relying too much on one person for happiness.
- Focus on enjoying the present moment and building a well-rounded life for yourself.
The importance of adopting a balanced approach to dating
- When it comes to dating and relationships, it’s important to not put too much pressure on it and be cautiously optimistic.
- Don’t assume everyone will lie or manipulate you, and if they do, it’s better to find out sooner rather than later.
- Pay attention to how you feel when you’re with someone and when you leave their presence.
- If you feel calm and comfortable, it’s a good sign.
- Look to your friends in happy and healthy relationships for positive examples, and pay attention to how they speak about their partner both in front of them and when they’re not around.
Navigating friendships with your Ex
- When it comes to being friends with an ex, it’s important to consider the feelings and boundaries of both parties involved.
- It may not be healthy for one person to maintain a friendship, even if the other person is open to it.
- When it comes to breaking up, it’s important to deliver the news in a way that is respectful and kind, but also honest.
- Compliments can be a good way to lessen the blow, but it’s also important to avoid being vague and confusing.