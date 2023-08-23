2 Ways to Deepen Your Connection with Your Partner & The Key to Strong and Lasting Relationships – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

Acceptance and authenticity in relationships

In a relationship, it is important for a person to feel accepted for who they truly are. Baggage from past experiences may lead someone to try and mold themselves into what they think their partner wants, but this often leads to feeling stifled and controlled.

It takes time to realize when someone is manipulating or controlling you, but it is important to recognize and address it. People often struggle with being true to themselves because, in society, there is a culture of criticism and a need to fit certain standards. It is important to acknowledge that each individual is unique and has their own beauty.