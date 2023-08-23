2 Ways to Stop Anxious Thoughts & 3 Steps to Love Yourself and Build More Confidence (Special Episode) – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Love Yourself and Build More Confidence

My focus is on the importance of solitude in our daily lives and how it can help us love ourselves better. Rule #1: Let Yourself Be Alone outlines a three-stage process for transitioning from loneliness to solitude, starting with being present with yourself and moving towards developing confidence in areas of personal growth.

It also emphasizes the importance of self-control and patience in the process of learning solitude, understanding our complexity, and embracing the idea that being alone can be transformational.