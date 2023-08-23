313 – Jordan Peterson: Life, Death, Power, Fame, and Meaning | Free Podcast Summary

Jordan Peterson: Life, Death, Power, Fame, and Meaning | Lex Fridman Podcast
A discussion between Jordan Peterson and Lex Fridman about life, death, power, fame, and meaning.
The enduring significance of art in human civilization
Artistic images have survived for thousands of years and have been continuously unpacked and contemplated.
They may remain as a testament to our civilization in the distant future.
The role of faith and the transcendent
Faith is crucial for moving forward into the unknown future, encompassing beliefs in the transcendent guiding individuals forward.
Scientists believe in the transcendent more than anything else
Scientists constantly seek to challenge and improve their theories through contact with the ontological transcendent.
Robotics and artificial intelligence should be taken seriously
They have the potential to become powerful and non-controllable forces.
Balancing growth and death is essential in life
Both contribute to productivity and culling of the unnecessary.
“You cannot move forward into the unforeseen horizon of the future except on faith. And you might say, ‘Well, I have no faith.’ Well, then you’re nihilistic and hopeless and anxiety-ridden.” – Jordan Peterson
Fame can be corrupting
It is important for influential individuals to have critics around them to ensure proper self-reflection and growth.
Facing the worst possible tragedy leads to redemption
A voluntary journey into hell is necessary to find meaning and purpose in life.
Fear of death and making mistakes
Both Peterson and Fridman express a certain indifference towards death but highlight their concerns about making mistakes in life.
Elon Musk’s achievements and ideas
Peterson admires Musk for pushing the boundaries of human innovation and believes his ideas about making humanity a multi-planetary species could be crucial for our survival.