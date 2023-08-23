331 – Balaji Srinivasan: How to Fix Government, Twitter, Science, and the FDA | Lex Fridman Podcast | Free Podcast Summary

Lex Fridman Show – Balaji Srinivasan: Social Media, War, Censorship, Wokeism, Crypto, and AI Balaji Srinivasan is an angel investor, tech founder, philosopher, and author of The Network State: How to Start a New Country. He was formerly the CTO of Coinbase and General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz

Deplatforming a sitting President Regardless of what you think about Trump, do we really want giant corporations determining who can say what on the internet?

If a giant corporation can de-platform the sitting president and “most powerful man in the world”, then he is not the most powerful man in the world

If this de-platforming can happen, the people are electing democratic figure-heads who have less power than the heads of networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, and Amazon who colluded to remove the elected leader

War The United States was able to defeat Nazi Germany because it had a giant manufacturing base overseas; it simply out-produced the Nazis

Today, the United States’ manufacturing base is in the country it may fight a war with (China)

Trying to fight your factory in the physical world is probably not going to work

Pelosi going to Taiwan did not strengthen Taiwan; it’s important to actually strengthen Taiwan if you’re going to provoke China

The United States did not do enough to supply Ukraine with the resources it needed prior to the Russian invasion, an argument also made by Palmer Luckey

An effective military must contribute to the deterrence of conflict

Something must be done. This is something. Therefore, this must be done.

The most popular thing in a supermarket is not on the shelf because it’s been sold out: the “known” people aren’t as dangerous as the unknown people that may emerge.