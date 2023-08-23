383 – Mark Zuckerberg: Future of AI at Meta, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp | Free Podcast Summary

Mark Zuckerberg: Future of AI at Meta, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp | Lex Fridman Podcast

Mark Zuckerberg discusses the future of AI at Meta, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in a conversation with Lex Fridman on the Lex Fridman Podcast.

He emphasizes the importance of resilience, building cohesive teams, and integrating AI tools into existing products.

Zuckerberg also delves into the challenges of AI development, open sourcing AI models, and addressing societal impact.