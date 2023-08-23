386 – Marc Andreessen: Future of the Internet, Technology, and AI | Free Podcast Summary

Marc Andreessen: Future of the Internet, Technology, and AI | Lex Fridman Podcast

Marc Andreessen, the co-creator of Mosaic, co-founder of Netscape, and co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, shares his profound insights on the future of internet, technology, and AI with Lex Fridman. The conversation explores the ethical considerations of technology, the potential of AI regulation, the evolution of search, the role of AI in conversations and web content creation, and the impact of AI on the media industry.