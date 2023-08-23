387 – George Hotz: Tiny Corp, Twitter, AI Safety, Self-Driving, GPT, AGI & God | Free Podcast Summary

George Hotz: Tiny Corp, Twitter, AI Safety, Self-Driving, GPT, AGI & God | Lex Fridman Podcast

In a fascinating conversation with Lex Fridman, George Hotz, renowned programmer, hacker, and the founder of comma.ai and tiny corp, discusses a variety of topics including AI safety, the future of technology, philosophical inquiries of consciousness and time, and the existential risks posed by AI. He also explores human interaction with AI, the concept of digital fabrication, and the potentials of space colonization.