4 Steps to Be More Productive Tomorrow & How to Stop Letting Pressure From Others Control You (With Special Guest Ed Mylett) – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Ed Mylett: How to Stop Letting Pressure From Others Control You
Dedicate a sacred space and create a routine of gratitude, insight, meditation, and exercise to set yourself up for success.
Finding the right balance between thinking and acting
- A successful life is all about finding the right balance between thinking and acting.
- We can’t just act without thinking or else we would be stuck.
- We need to be able to assess situations and ask ourselves if the things we are doing make us feel alive.
- We also need to understand why it brings us alive.
- During these tough times, it is important to stay calm and find ways to stay balanced.
- We need to look for ways to find peace and purpose in our everyday lives.
- Taking the time to reflect and learn from our experiences can help us find peace in the chaos and make us successful.
Finding our true identity and purpose in life
- We can all be like the method actors, where we are so obsessed with the opinions of others that we start to wear their clothes, we start to think their thoughts, we start to do their actions.
- We lose our true identity and our true purpose in life.
- When we can learn to step beyond the opinions of others, and we can start to wear our own clothes, think our own thoughts and do our own actions.
- We can be free to live life with purpose and joy, just like planting a tree under whose shade you don’t plan to sit.
Understanding and Embracing Our True Purpose
- We all have different roles to play in our lives, which can cause us to forget who we are.
- To avoid this, it is important to take a step back and assess what we are chasing in life.
- Where did it come from? Is it truly our dream or something we think someone else wants us to do? We should keep what is our own and let go of what isn’t.
- This can help us find our true purpose and bring us joy.
- Dharma is about understanding and embracing what we already have and not worrying about learning new things.
Unlocking our potential and protecting our purpose
- Realizing our potential and protecting our purpose is key to living a fulfilled and meaningful life.
- We often get misled by the lies of the world, telling us that we are nothing, or that we can do anything we want.
- The truth lies in between; while we can’t be anything we want, we can be everything we are.
- We have the potential and power inside of us to do great things, we just need to gain experience to unlock it.
Strengthen your emotional resilience with a morning routine
- Having a morning routine is like putting on your emotional armor for the day.
- It helps protect you from external influences that can be damaging and draining.
- Like a warrior before battle, having a strong morning routine guards against the potential for wounds.
- When we take the time for ourselves, we become stronger and more resilient.
- Having a morning routine helps us to face the day feeling protected and capable.
Creating a morning routine for success
- Taking time for yourself in the morning is key for a successful and balanced day.
- Location has energy, and so dedicating a space in the home for sacred practices, like gratitude, insight and meditation, can help set the tone for the day.
- Time has memory, so creating a routine and doing something at the same time every day will help you remember it and make it easier to stick with.
- Exercise is also important, so try and find an activity that you enjoy.
Serving others to combat ego and low self-esteem
- A great way to combat ego and low self-esteem is to focus on serving others.
- This can be accomplished by being honest with yourself and taking time to identify the areas you are great at, average at, and those that need more improvement.
- Focusing on yourself can cause you to become overwhelmed with pain and negative energy.
- However, when you focus on serving others and their needs, you can find satisfaction and peace of mind, leading to a more fulfilling life.
The joy of helping others
- One should always help others without expecting anything in return.
- Helping others is an act of love and kindness and it helps us grow as an individual.
- It’s not about how many people thank you for your service, but about understanding the feeling of joy you get when you help someone in need.
- When you serve others, you learn a lot about yourself and your capabilities.
- Even the most successful people are successful because they have solved a problem and served the world.