4 Steps to Improve Your Self Awareness to Reach Your Goals & How to Change Your Perspective on Rejection – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – How to Change Your Perspective on Rejection

I am going to share with you the conversation I had with Rich Roll in his podcast. I talk about my experiences as a monk and share insights on meditation, mindfulness, and conscious capitalism. I also talk about the double-edged sword of social media and how it can be used for good.

Our conversation also touches on the topic of happiness, and I provide tips on how to reframe one’s perspective on life. We should reflect on one’s passions and expertise, find patterns in one’s life, and create an environment for opportunities to come later.