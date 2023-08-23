403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman – Adi Tatarko: Frustration is your friend

Frustration is an important signal: it indicates an opportunity, a problem to be solved, and a path to scale. Adi Tatarko founded the online home-design site Houzz with her husband after their own home renovation turned into a nightmare.

By building a tool that flipped their frustration on its head, they’ve grown Houzz into a bustling platform and marketplace for homeowners, designers, architects, and craftspeople. Learn how to identify frustration—and flip it.