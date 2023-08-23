403 Forbidden | Free Podcast Summary

The importance of persuasion in successful entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship requires the willingness to take risks, which is a valuable asset for an entrepreneur. However, the ability to convince others to take the plunge with you is equally important.

Founding a company is similar to jumping off a cliff and building an airplane on the way down. To achieve true success, founders must also convince their team, customers, and investors to join them.

Example: Marc Lore has refined his method of bringing people along with him as he takes entrepreneurial leaps. His childhood passion for numbers helped him escape from others, but he learned the importance of persuading others later in life.