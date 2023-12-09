Change is a Direction, not a Destination: Rethinking Habits #atomicIdeas

Change is a Direction, not a Destination: Rethinking Habits
The time frame for habit formation
Establishing a new habit can take anywhere from 15 to 250 days.
Consistency is key in making it stick.
Change as a journey
Change is not a destination but a direction.
Even small changes or improvements are a success.
The challenge of habit maintenance
Starting a new habit is easy, but the real challenge lies in maintaining it every day.
However, it becomes easier with time.
The universality of change
There are no magic solutions for change, but the science of habits shows it’s possible for anyone, regardless of age.
In the end, change is a direction, not a destination. – Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell
Change is personal
Everyone’s journey of change is unique.
The size of the change, whether small or big, doesn’t matter as long as it leads to personal growth.