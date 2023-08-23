571: Boyd Varty — The Lion Tracker’s Guide to Life | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show – Boyd Varty: The Lion Tracker’s Guide to Life
Boyd Varty (@boydvarty) is the author of two books, The Lion Tracker’s Guide to Life and his memoir, Cathedral of the Wild. He has been featured in The New York Times, on NBC, and in other media and has taught his philosophy of “tracking your life” to individuals and companies around the world.
Tracking & the meaning of life
Tracking may be the origins of the scientific method, it was the beginning of deductive reasoning – the art form of applying meaning
The principles of tracking should also be applied to your life—constantly look for and acknowledge information that attunes you to your inner self.
The successful art form of tracking naturally creates safety, excellent trackers can convey presence through non-verbal communication with the animals, and vice versa
Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate
Whenever you see a leopard, the leopard is allowing you to see it.
Lessons from 40 Days in a Tree
- Where your attention goes, your life goes. When you put your attention on living things, there’s more aliveness in your life.
- Spending time in a single spot in nature becomes deeply personal. You become attuned and orientated with the patterns and interlocking intelligence within nature
- True fear is a rare experience in modern life
The more time you spend in nature, the more you realize how little we know.