6 Ways to Transform A Negative Mindset & How to Overcome Fear and Anxiety – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

Balancing direction, focus and motivation

To reshape our brains and reach our goals, we need to balance three key factors: direction, focus, and motivation, along with periods of deep rest.

During the learning process, our brains release two key neurochemicals: acetylcholine, which helps to create actual changes to the brain during rest, and noradrenaline, which gets us amped up and ready to perform.

While some initial agitation or frustration is normal when pushing ourselves to perform at the edge of our capacity, we must train ourselves to overcome these feelings and sustain our effort with the help of occasional hits of dopamine. Chunking tasks and giving ourselves mental high-fives can help keep us going.