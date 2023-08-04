670: The Random Show with Kevin Rose — The $1M Bitcoin Bet, Japanophilia, Rare IPAs, Preventing Hangovers, AI Companions, Fringe Discords, Affordable Luxuries, High-Fidelity Audio, and Much More | Podcast Summary

A $1M Bitcoin Bet, Preventing Hangovers, AI Companions, Affordable Luxuries, Hi-Fi Audio, and More!

In this dynamic episode of the Tim Ferriss Show, Tim and Kevin Rose share their insights on a wide range of topics, from the joy of affordable luxuries to the potential future of AI companions.

They also delve into the world of high-end products, discuss the value of Bitcoin, and explore the concept of ‘scarcity’ in the luxury market.