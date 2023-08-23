681: Doom Legend John Romero — The Path to Prolific Innovation and Making 130+ Games, How to Find the Soul of the Work, Audacious Ambition, and Building in Monk Mode | Free Podcast Summary

Doom Legend John Romero — The Path to Prolific Innovation and Making 130+ Games | Tim Ferriss Show

Computer and video game legend John Romero has had a prolific career in game development, designing and publishing more than 130 games.

This episode delves into his creative journey, exploring how his early interests and experiences paved the way for his remarkable achievements – most notably, the co-invention of revolutionary computer games like DOOM, Quake, and Wolfenstein.