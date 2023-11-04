A company that took 14 years to build nearly disappeared in 14 days | Julia Hartz | Crucible Moments #bigIdeas

A company that took 14 years to build nearly disappeared in 14 days | Julia Hartz | Crucible Moments
In this discussion, Julia Hartz, CEO of Eventbrite, shares the challenges and transformations her company experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global shutdown of live events nearly obliterated the company that took 14 years to build, within a fortnight.
This podcast takes a deep dive into Eventbrite’s journey, its strategic shifts, and the resilience demonstrated to survive and adapt in the face of adversity.
The fear that you feel in your gut is actually a really helpful signal that you’re gonna have to get pretty tough and go straight through it. Try to seek out the signal of what matters most. – Julia Hartz
Debt Financing
In a bid to strengthen their balance sheet, Eventbrite sought debt financing from Francisco Partners, a private equity firm.
This provided a financial bridge during a time when raising equity capital would have been prohibitively expensive and dilutive.
Adapting to New Realities
Eventbrite quickly adapted to the new reality by developing tools to help creators issue refunds quickly and at scale.
They also built a mechanism to offer credits for future events, helping to stabilize trust and credibility between creators and consumers.
Focus on Virtual Events
As the event industry shifted towards virtual events, Eventbrite’s product teams quickly adapted their roadmap to support creators.
This led to a surge in global participation in events, demonstrating the potential of virtual platforms.
Advocacy for Creators
Hartz advocated for event creators to be included in the small business act, elevating the profile of creators as small businesses and ensuring support for the live events industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic.
Customer-Centric Approach
Eventbrite’s customer-centric approach and the goodwill they had built with their customers played a crucial role in navigating the crisis.
The company’s spirit of camaraderie and cooperation allowed them to continue serving their customers and adapting to their needs.
Evolution of Leadership Style
The crisis brought about an evolution in Hartz’s leadership style.
She applied her maternal instincts to lead the company through a challenging time, gaining confidence as a female leader.
Refocusing on Core Strategy
The crisis forced Eventbrite to strip down to its core and focus on its essence, its strategy, and the customers it wanted to serve.
This process allowed the company to rebuild stronger and more focused.
The Future of Events
Looking towards the future, Hartz believes the future of events is rooted in the human desire to connect.
While in-person events are irreplaceable, the option to connect virtually opens up a world of possibilities and potential growth paths for experience creators.
Resilience in the Face of Adversity
The Eventbrite story is a testament to resilience in the face of adversity.
Despite facing an existential threat, the company demonstrated the ability to adapt and innovate, ensuring its survival and paving the way for future growth.