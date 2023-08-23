A Founder’s Exponential Toolset with Azeem Azhar & James Currier | Free Podcast Summary

A Founder’s Exponential Toolset with Azeem Azhar & James Currier | The NFX Podcast

In this enlightening conversation, Azeem Azhar, a former VC-backed Founder and author of ‘The Exponential Age’, shares his insights on the role of visionary founders in driving market evolution.

He discusses the concept of exponential technologies, their societal impact, and the need for founders to understand and leverage these technologies to drive rapid change.