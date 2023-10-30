A Great Depression Worse Than 2008 – Survive & Thrive During The New Economic Reset | Arthur Hayes | Tom Bilyeu Podcast #bigIdeas

A Great Depression Worse Than 2008 – Survive & Thrive During The New Economic Reset | Arthur Hayes | Tom Bilyeu Podcast
Arthur Hayes, a macro investor, delves into the potential for a financial crisis that could surpass the Great Depression.
He discusses the interconnectedness of money printing, rising inflation, potential banking crises, and the geopolitical landscape.
He also explores the role of energy in economic progress, the impossibility of paying back global debt, and the onset of World War III.
Role of Energy in Economic Progress
The progress of human civilization over the past 150-200 years has been driven by hydrocarbons.
The extraction and commercialization of oil have powered our modern life and led to population growth.
However, we’ve accumulated debt and brought forward future growth without innovating on another form of energy that makes us more productive.
Impossibility of Paying Back Debt
Repaying the debt is deemed impossible unless the world immediately adopts nuclear energy, an alien provides us with a new source of energy, or the population doubles overnight.
Without these, it’s mathematically impossible to grow our way out of the debt.
Once the population realizes there are only so many real goods, they’ll start consuming everything they can, leading to massive inflation, social unrest, and government collapse.
Onset of World War III
World War III has already begun, according to Hayes, whether or not the mainstream media and political elite wish to acknowledge it.
He sees political instability as a significant contributor to the impending financial crisis, with particular concern about the West’s antagonism towards Russia.
Potential Impact of a Banking Crisis
A potential banking crisis could exacerbate the financial instability.
This could be triggered by a variety of factors, including excessive lending, risky investments, or a sudden economic downturn.
The impact of such a crisis could be wide-ranging, affecting not only the financial sector but also the broader economy.
Inflation and its Implications
Rising inflation is a major concern, as it erodes the value of money and can lead to economic instability.
This can be particularly harmful for those on fixed incomes, as their purchasing power decreases.
Inflation can also create uncertainty in the economy, making it more difficult for businesses to plan for the future.
Role of Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies could play a significant role in the potential financial crisis.
As digital assets with a fixed supply, they could serve as a hedge against inflation and a safe haven in times of economic uncertainty.
However, their volatile nature and regulatory challenges also pose risks.
Implications of a Debt Crisis
A debt crisis could have severe implications for the global economy.
As countries struggle to repay their debts, they may resort to measures such as austerity, which can lead to social unrest and political instability.
Furthermore, a debt crisis can also lead to a loss of investor confidence, potentially sparking a financial crisis.
Importance of Energy Innovation
Innovation in energy is crucial for economic progress and stability.
Without a new form of energy that increases productivity, the world may struggle to grow its way out of the debt.
This highlights the importance of investing in research and development in the energy sector.