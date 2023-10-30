A Great Depression Worse Than 2008 – Survive & Thrive During The New Economic Reset | Arthur Hayes | Tom Bilyeu Podcast #bigIdeas

A Great Depression Worse Than 2008 – Survive & Thrive During The New Economic Reset | Arthur Hayes | Tom Bilyeu Podcast

Arthur Hayes, a macro investor, delves into the potential for a financial crisis that could surpass the Great Depression.

He discusses the interconnectedness of money printing, rising inflation, potential banking crises, and the geopolitical landscape.

He also explores the role of energy in economic progress, the impossibility of paying back global debt, and the onset of World War III.