A Journey of Self-Discovery and Authenticity | Elliot Page | Jay Shetty Podcast #bigIdeas

A Journey of Self-Discovery and Authenticity | Elliot Page | Jay Shetty Podcast

Immerse yourself in the powerful journey of Elliot Page, a narrative that is more than just a memoir, but a testament to the power of self-discovery and authenticity.

Explore the importance of not allowing societal norms to define you, the crucial role of community support, the resources for transitioning, and how parents can empower their children to express themselves.