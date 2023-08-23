A Powerful Exercise to Help You Delete Negativity + Escalate Your Self-Love [5-Minute Episode] | Free Podcast Summary

Robin Sharma – Delete Negativity + Escalate Your Self-Love (The Daily Mastery Podcast)
You may find it odd that a teacher of leadership and elite performance in business is speaking of self-love. Yet it’s only once you love yourself that you can love your visions and your craft, give your heart to the development of your team, and operate in full service to your clients—and in hot pursuit of a better world.
People who hate themselves pour hate into the world.
Those who honor themselves uplift it.
The 10×3 tool
What’s that all about? Every single morning, build a daily habit or routine where you think 10 times about who you want to become.
This is a one-sentence power phrase, right? It could be, “Today, I am creative, a fanatical learner, the most optimistic person in every room, and someone who does the things most people won’t do.”
Whatever your one-line phrase is going to be, with the 10×3 tool, you think it 10 times, and then you write it in your journal 10 times.
Words are powerful
Writing is so powerful that it imprints that one line in terms of your self-identity not only on your conscious mind but also on that incredibly powerful unconscious mind, and then the final part, which you say 10 times. Words are so powerful. Again, neurolinguistics has studied the power of words.
Don’t fall for victimspeak
If you fall into the seduction of victimspeak, “I can’t, I hate, I’m sick of this, I don’t like my life. Nothing ever works for me. I’m not the kind of person who could do the things Robin is doing. I don’t love learning. I love too much TV. “I am a complainer.”
If you speak like that, then you think like that. And if you think like that, you feel like that. And if you feel like that, you produce like that. It’s not because the world doesn’t want you to fly and be iconic. It’s because you are your own worst enemy.
Victims can’t see it because they are so seduced by the hypnosis of their victimhood.
Victimitus – You are your own worst enemy
Please step out of any victimitus that you might have fallen into and step into being the best thinker, producer, and performer that you can be.
And don’t just do it for yourself and your family, do it for the world because the world will be better as you become happier, as you become more creative, as you become more energized, as you start producing the kind of results that wows all witnesses.
The 10×3 tool in detail
You look in the mirror, and you repeat this power phrase 10 times. The 10×3 tool words have such power, right? There’s victimspeak, and then there’s the language that A-players use.
It’s all about “I can.” It’s all about the language of possibility.
Write this down and imprint it in your brain
Write down a series of “I am” statements.
“I am the kind of person who loves learning.
I am the kind of person who understands the power of education.
I am the kind of person who follows through on my commitments.
I am the kind of person when I fall, I get back up.
I am the kind of person who uses the right words.
I am the kind of person who leaves people better than I find them.
I am the kind of person who knows more about what I do because of my investments in learning, my love of learning, my surrounding myself with the right people who do things that other people can’t believe I do.”
Start today
Ultimately, no idea works unless you’re willing to do the work. Just remember this: every professional was once an amateur. Every master was once a beginner. You’ve just got to start. Today’s a great day to start. And a year from now, you’ll wish you had started being a game changer today.