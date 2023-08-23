A Powerful Exercise to Help You Delete Negativity + Escalate Your Self-Love [5-Minute Episode] | Free Podcast Summary

The 10×3 tool

What’s that all about? Every single morning, build a daily habit or routine where you think 10 times about who you want to become.

This is a one-sentence power phrase, right? It could be, “Today, I am creative, a fanatical learner, the most optimistic person in every room, and someone who does the things most people won’t do.”

Whatever your one-line phrase is going to be, with the 10×3 tool, you think it 10 times, and then you write it in your journal 10 times.