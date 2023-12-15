A Practical Guide on Finding Success in Life: Insights from a Legendary Squash Coach
In this insightful discussion, Paul Assaiante, a highly successful squash coach, shares his wisdom on achieving success in life.
His insights are drawn from three decades of coaching experience where he emphasizes the importance of adaptability, confronting problems directly, and understanding the role of fear in progress.
He also provides a fresh perspective on success and failure whilst highlighting the significance of preparation.
‘Success is to get to a place where you can look in the mirror and say I have enough… that doesn’t mean you take your foot off the gas… but to me that’s success. – Paul Assaiante
New Definition of Success
Success isn’t just about amassing wealth; it’s about finding contentment with what one possesses while continuing pursuits.
It involves maintaining satisfaction with your current state even as you strive for more.
Understanding Failure
Failure is not just about losing or not reaching goals but is also seen in relentlessly chasing and striving without inner peace or authenticity.
Being driven by ego can lead to this form of failure.
‘Running to the roar’, go at the problem, go at what you perceive to be the problem and what you’ll invariably find is it’s a toothless old lady. – Paul Assaiante
Significance of Preparation
Excellence is not just about performing well in the moment of competition, it encompasses all the preparatory steps leading up to that point.
Enhancing Practice Sessions
To make practice sessions more relevant and engaging, they should be designed to be challenging.
This approach ensures that game day is less shocking and more familiar to the system.
Role of Discipline and Consistency
Each day is a step towards your goal, with every step carrying equal importance.
Consistent efforts yield more results than sporadic bursts of activity followed by periods of inactivity.
Setting Achievable Goals
Realistic goals and consistent work towards them are recommended, regardless of how small each step may seem initially.
Unrealistic expectations can demotivate rather than inspire.
Effective Emotion Management
Increasing the gap between thought, action, and time can help avoid impulsive reactions and improve decision-making.
This strategy encourages thoughtful responses over immediate reactions.
Non-Judgmental Addressing of Reactive Behavior
When pointing out reactive behavior, it’s important to do so without judgment.
Addressing the behavior when it occurs in a non-confrontational manner and revisiting the issue later for further discussion can be an effective strategy.