A Recession Worse Than 2008? – How To Survive & Thrive The Next Economic Crisis | Peter Schiff | Tom Bilyeu Podcast #bigIdeas

A Recession Worse Than 2008? – How To Survive & Thrive The Next Economic Crisis | Peter Schiff | Tom Bilyeu Podcast
In conversation with Peter Schiff, this podcast delves into the potential for an economic crisis that could surpass the 2008 recession.
It critically examines the current economic environment, the potential dangers of rising debt and inflation, and the implications of government policies.
Schiff offers valuable insights and strategies on how to survive and thrive in such a crisis.
Hyperinflation: A Growing Threat
The threat of hyperinflation is more significant now than ever.
The government’s strategy of stimulating the economy through quantitative easing could be creating larger long-term problems by attempting to solve short-term issues, thereby risking hyperinflation.
Quantitative Easing: A Double-Edged Sword
Quantitative easing, a method the government has leaned on in response to economic crises, could steer the country towards a major economic downturn.
The current economic indicators may be misleading, and the actual state of the economy could be far worse than it appears.
The government is not going to solve our problems; the government is our problem. – Peter Schiff
Inflation: The Hidden Tax
Inflation essentially operates as a concealed tax that reduces the value of money.
The government uses inflation to finance its spending without having to explicitly raise taxes, which would be more noticeable and unpopular with the public.
Flaws in Consumer Price Index (CPI) Calculation
The methodology for calculating the CPI is flawed and may be manipulated to produce a lower CPI.
If price increases were calculated using the 1970s CPI methodology, they would have been in double digits, indicating a much higher rate of inflation.
The Arbitrary Inflation Target
The Federal Reserve’s target inflation rate of 2% is arbitrary.
Lower inflation is always better for the economy.
The Fed’s insistence on meeting this target is a justification for continuously creating more inflation.
Emphasizing Savings and Production
A sustainable economy should be built on savings and production, not spending.
With interest rates at zero and inflation above zero, people are being discouraged from saving, which is detrimental to the economy’s growth.
Prospect of a Severe Economic Crisis
If the economy continues to be driven by spending rather than savings and production, and if the government continues to manipulate inflation, it could lead to a more severe economic crisis than the 2008 financial collapse.
Misleading Basket of Goods
The basket of goods used to calculate the CPI is adjusted in a way that could give a false impression of stable prices.
Items that have increased in price are often replaced with cheaper items, hiding the true rate of inflation.
The Mirage of a Growing Economy
Despite the illusion of a growing economy, people are not getting out of debt and the savings rate has collapsed.
The increase in the number of people holding multiple jobs and the rise in credit card and student loan debt are indicators of an economy in distress.