A Simple Way to Inspire Your Team | David Burkus | TED #bigIdeas

A Simple Way to Inspire Your Team | David Burkus | TED
In this insightful discussion, management researcher David Burkus presents an innovative approach to boosting morale and engagement in the workplace.
Rather than relying on traditional methods such as pay raises and perks, Burkus highlights the power of purpose and storytelling in inspiring teams and fostering a sense of meaningful work.
The Power of Purpose
Purpose is a powerful motivator in the workplace, often more impactful than paychecks and perks.
Focusing on purpose can significantly improve morale and engagement among employees.
This is illustrated by the case of KPMG, which saw a significant boost in employee morale after launching a campaign focused on the company’s purpose.
From Collective ‘Why’ to Individual ‘Who’
Shifting the focus from a collective ‘why’ to an individual ‘who’ can have a profound impact on employee motivation.
Leaders should encourage employees to understand who benefits from their work.
This approach can lead to greater engagement and productivity, as demonstrated by a study conducted at a university donation call center.
People want to do work that matters, and they want to work for leaders who tell them they matter. It’s to help them find the answer to the question ‘Who?’ – David Burkus
The Role of Storytelling
Storytelling is a powerful tool in fostering a sense of purpose among employees.
Leaders should strive to become ‘chief storytelling officers’, sharing stories about the people whose lives are improved by the team’s work.
This approach was successfully implemented by KPMG through their ‘10,000 Stories Challenge’, which led to a significant increase in morale and engagement.
The Importance of Individual Impact
Employees need to feel that their work matters and that they matter to their organization.
This can be achieved by shifting the focus from a grandiose collective purpose to a more tangible and personal understanding of who benefits from one’s work.
This shift can lead to increased job satisfaction and productivity.
The Power of ‘Who’
The question ‘Who is served by the work that we do?’ can be a powerful motivator for employees.
By helping each employee find a specific answer to this question, leaders can foster a sense of purpose and engagement in their teams.
This approach can lead to increased morale and productivity in the workplace.